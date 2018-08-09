Two detained for kidnapping manager

Two Never Dirty, Morvant men who kidnapped the manager of a Woodbrook casino early onTuesday morning and were nabbed by police on patrol remained in custody yesterday at the St James police station. They are expected to be placed on identification parade today.

The men, 23 and 25, will be charged for a series of offences including kidnapping and will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate next week.

The traumatised victim was treated at hospital on Tuesday and reunited with relatives.

Police said yesterday the suspects are to be quizzed in connection with other serious crimes before being formally charged with the kidnapping of the manager.