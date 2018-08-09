Six principles of persuasion for first time negotiators

AFETT member, Lara Quentrall-Thomas, chairman of Regency Recruitment and Resources Ltd.

Question

Dear AFETT,

My name is Michael and I just got promoted to vice president of sales at work. This position requires me to meet and negotiate with a lot of senior executives in many large firms throughout the region. I am very excited about the road ahead, but I have my concerns about getting people more senior than me to buy-in to my company and to me.

Can you give me some advice on how to negotiate effectively?

Regards,

VP Sales

Dear VP Sales,

Congratulations on your promotion. Seems like the road ahead is filled with unlimited potential.

To perfect the art of effective negotiation, you must first understand the power of persuasion and how mastering this skill can give you the advantage over the persons across the table from you.

The power of persuasion is an important skill for individuals who are striving to do well in the world as it is the application of influence with the aim of achieving a specific purpose. Every time we try to affect how other people think, act or decide, we are – in essence – trying to influence them. Research has discovered a number of techniques available including alliance building and appealing to values as well as more sinister techniques like manipulation and intimidation.

Nonetheless, it was noted psychologist Robert Cialdini, known as the Father of Influence, who outlined six key principles that can help increase your powers of persuasion.

It has been my experience that using these principles gives the best advantage in negotiations.

1. Reciprocation: The principle of reciprocity is based on the survival skill of cooperation; when someone gives us something, we feel the need to give back. But when trying to persuade someone through reciprocity, the secret is to provide helpful and positive information. Being liked is an important characteristic if one wishes to exert influence.

2. Social proof: It is human nature to view a behaviour as more correct to the degree that we see others enacting it. So, when a situation is awkward or difficult, people look at others before behaving to ensure that their reaction is socially acceptable.

No one wants to be the odd one out and people who are skilled at persuasion exploit this by convincing others that "everyone is doing it", and therefore, so should you.

3. Commitment and consistency: We use this principle by getting people to say yes to something small – preferably declaring their commitment publicly – and then building to larger requests. This principle is based on the concept that people will keep their word to save face and not be considered inconsistent or unreliable.

4. Liking: Giving compliments and finding similarities between yourself and others helps you to be persuasive. People tend to say yes to people that they like.

5. Authority: It has been my experience that people will respect you if you are a credible expert in your field and therefore would put their trust in your authority. Your expertise will allow you to exert influence on others quite easily.

6. Scarcity: This principle is based on creating the impression that if someone does not act now, they could lose out. Therefore, you can influence someone’s decision making by emphasising what they will miss out on if they do not buy your product or service now.

It is important to recognise that all persuasion techniques are contextual and require planning and consideration of the specific setting and goals. But knowing and using these principles of persuasion which enable you to become more influential not only helps with negotiations but also allows you to master the art.

We wish you success!

AFETT

AFETT is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, professional training and business ideas. ASK AFETT is a column meant to address issues and concerns of professionals seeking advice to assist in progressing in their careers. Today's response was written by AFETT member, Lara Quentrall-Thomas, chairman of Regency Recruitment and Resources Ltd. Learn more about AFETT at www.afett.com, search for AFETT Events on Facebook, follow us @AFETTEXECS on Twitter or contact us at 343-2160. Email us your career-related questions at admin.afett@gmail.com.

The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors, meant strictly as advice and guidance, based upon their experience and expertise. In no way are they meant to be legally binding upon AFETT and or its members, servants nor agents.