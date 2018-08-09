Republic wants to buy Cayman bank

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd has announced its intention to bid for the majority shareholding in Cayman National Corporation, Ltd, a subsidiary of Cayman National Bank, Ltd, in what the bank called a “partial public offer.”

In a press advertisement, RFHL, parent company of this country’s biggest commercial bank, Republic, said it had “entered into discussions” with Cayman National for the potential acquisition of Cayman National via RFHL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Republic Bank TT (Barbados) Ltd. The terms of offer are between US$6 to US$6.75 per Cayman National share.

The bank hopes to purchase somewhere between a minimum 51 percent of Cayman National’s shareholding and a maximum 74.99 percent. The bank cautioned, though, that discussions are in the “embryonic stages” with a due diligence exercise ongoing, and the deal is subject to board and relevant regulatory approvals.

Until then, Republic advised its shareholders to “take no action” until the deal is confirmed.

Apart from its home base in the Cayman Islands, Cayman National also has branches in the Isle of Man and Dubai, UAE. Its website says it offers a “full range of financial services in multiple jurisdictions but it is not burdened by unnecessary bureaucracy.”

Republic has made it known it has plans to expand beyond the region. In 2015 it completed its acquisition of HFC Bank in Ghana, which was rebranded this year to Republic Bank Ghana. In its third quarter financial statements released last month, the bank reported a nearly $1 billion profit, which it attributed primarily to growth in its foreign holdings.

RFHL shares are the primary component of the recently launched National Investment Fund. The buying period for bonds issued through that fund closes tomorrow.