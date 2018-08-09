PSA: We will not submit more reasons for our demands

PSA president Watson Duke.

"No! We will not be submitting any more reasons for the union demand" was the response president of the Public Services Association Watson Duke sent to the Chief Personal Officer (CPO) during a press conference today.

Speaking at the press conference at PSA’s headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Duke said the time has come where public workers must be treated with respect.

Duke said he received a letter from the CPO this morning indicating that the union must provide more information in writing on the demands made last week. Demands included $15,000 being sent to each public worker's accounts by August 31, before a meeting could be held with the union.

He said the union has already told the CPO they were ready to negotiate, submitted all their proposals and wanted to begin discussions.

“The CPO responded by saying she wish to remind us that a timing submission for information requested is pertinent to the departments in order to facilitate meaningful discussion. In other words the CPO is saying to us that we must give her all the reasons why we are asking for what we are asking in writing in order to facilitate meaningful discussion," said Duke.