Port awaits Galleons Passage

PORT Authority chairman Lyle Alexander is hopeful the Galleons Passage ferry will be operating on the domestic seabridge soon. Alexander yesterday said the Authority has not been advised by the National Infrastructure Development Company on an exact date when the vessel will be ready to begin sailings on the seabridge. He was confident that once the necessary confirmations are obtained from the Maritime Services Division, the Galleons Passage will ready to commence operations. The vessel arrived in TT on July 16.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said certification and crewing of the vessel must be done before it can be put into service.The vessel has 600 seats on the lower deck and accommodation for 100 passengers on the upper deck which remains uncovered at this time. The new ferry caters to the needs of the differently-abled, being outfitted with spacious washroom facilities. The Galleons Passage can transport 100 cars.