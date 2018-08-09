Muslims wants Chaguanas abattoir reopened

Imam Rasheed Karim

SOME Muslims are once more crying discrimination, this time from Mayor Gopaul Boodan of the Chaguanas borough corporation.

Lobby group Ummah T&T said a “crisis” is looming as Eid Ul-Adha nears, because they have no facility to slaughter their animals for this holy festival.

Imam Rasheed Karim, president of Ummah T&T, said the Chaguanas abattoir at St Thomas Village has been closed for a long time. He called on Boodhan to reopen the facility.

Eid Ul-Adha is one of two Eid festivals observed in TT and is said to be bigger than Eid Ul-Fitr. Karim said the event, which is regarded as the holiest day on the Islamic calendar, will be celebrated either on August 21 or 22.

The observance extends for three days to allow Muslims to do the annual rites of sacrifice. Karim said it is their understanding that the closure has to do with the corporation’s failure to pay its electricity bill. He described the situation as unacceptable and a disrespect to Muslims. “Once again, Muslims have been placed at a disadvantage in what is said to be a multi-religious society where every creed and race find an equal place.”

He said Muslims are only allowed to eat meat (except pork) that is slaughtered in an Islamic fashion for religious and hygienic reasons and the Muslim community in Central Trinidad will be hard-pressed to fulfil their obligations if the abattoir is not accessible because of the absence of power at the facility.

Efforts to contact Boodhan through phone calls and text messages were unsuccessful.