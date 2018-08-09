Heirloom jewellery stolen

A GASPARILLO woman was robbed of over $70,000 in heirloom jewellery today when thieves broke into her home.

The woman and her daughter left their Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo home around 10.30 am. When they returned around 3.30pm, the woman saw the burglarproofing at the back of her home had been cut.

She said the burglars squeezed through a small space they had made, ransacked the entire house was ransacked and stole money.

She said she believes they may have been watching her movements for some time to check when she would not be at home.

She reported the break-in to the Gasparillo police and crime scene officers were expected to dust for fingerprints this evening.