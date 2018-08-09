Griffith settles for $40,000 salary

Newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.

New Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has agreed to work for a monthly salary of $40,000 and not $135,000 as was reported in another daily newspaper.

Ministry of National Security sources said yesterday that when Griffith was presented with a contract last Friday he was given an offer but opted to settle for $42,000 which is below the salary of a government minister. The contract, which has been finalised, will go to Cabinet for vetting and approval.

Government sources said yesterday Cabinet will not reject the demands made by Griffith because they consider his request as being very reasonable.

Coupled with the salary, Griffith has also asked for a housing allowance and will not occupy the official commissioner’s residence at the police training college in St James. The house, which was refurbished in 2010, is in need of some repairs because it has remained unoccupied for quite sometime. Griffith has chosen to continue to live at his Moka, Maraval home even though he receives the same housing benefits as acting commissioner Stephen Williams.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the monthly salary was $42,000.00. The salary is actually $40,000.00 as corrected.