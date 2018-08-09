D’Abadie ‘ghost’ worker is Most wanted man

A 31-year-old D’Abadie man who police yesterday described as one of the masterminds in the larceny of $22.5 million from the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation is expected to be put on the country’s most wanted list.

Investigators said yesterday the man’s last address was in D’Abadie and he lived there with his grandmother. When police went to the house two weeks ago, the man’s grandmother said he had left the house earlier this year but visited occasionally.

They said he is wanted on 101 charges of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud charges. The offences were allegedly committed between 2011 and 2017.

The suspect had posted on his Facebook page about his purchase of a brand-new Hilux pickup and there are two photos of him with stacks of $100 bills.

Investigators said the man suddenly left his job at earlier this year without giving notice. Company officials tried to contact him to retrieve his uniform and other items belonging to the company but could not find him.

The Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) was yesterday arranging to have the man’s photo and information circulated to all police stations throughout the country. His photo and information about his alleged crimes will be posted on the television programme Beyond the Tape today.