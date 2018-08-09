CPL stars, Republic Bank give hampers to the needy

Kieron Pollard helps pack hampers at the Living Water Community Food Bank.

ST LUCIA Stars captain Kieron Pollard and opening batsman Lendl Simmons took time away from the cricket field to package and distribute hampers to the less fortunate last week.

Staff members of Republic Bank’s group marketing and communications department teamed with Pollard and Simmons at the Living Water Community Food Bank on Frederick Street in Port of Spain for the initiative. It was a collaborative effort between the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which bowled off last night, and Republic Bank which is the official banking partner for the CPL.

Kelly Parris, communications assistant, group marketing and communications at Republic Bank was grateful that the cricketers took time for the worthy cause. “I was glad that despite their busy schedules the both players made time to package and distribute hampers with us at the Living Water Community. We should always make time to do good and help those less fortunate than ourselves in anyway we can, because however small, we have the power to make a difference in someone’s life.” CPL cricketers have always been willing to assist charitable ventures during the six-year history of the league, as initiatives in the past included cricket matches with special needs athletes.