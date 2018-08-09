COP seeks to clarify stance on CoP

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan

Congress of the People (COP) political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan had to field questions about the party’s position on Gary Griffith’s appointment as Commissioner of Police at the party's general council meeting at its Edinburgh village, Chaguanas, headquarters on Monday evening.

Griffith was a member of the COP.

The meeting was streamed live on Facebook.

Seepersad-Bachan said the issue surrounding Griffith was not about personality but principle, and repeated that people who are politically neutral would be better able to engender confidence in the population.

“This matter is not about personality , and we must learn if we have to become a progressive country, we must be able to debate isssues with less emotion.”