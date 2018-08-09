CNC3 reporter’s car stolen again, outside police station

CNC 3 news anchor Khamal Georges.

THE KIA Sportage belonging to CNC3 anchor Khamal Georges which was recovered by officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), five hours after it was stolen from him at gunpoint early Thursday morning, has been stolen again, this time near the Besson Street, Police Station.

According to police, the vehicle went missing around 6.45 pm and they are certain that it was not removed by any officer or Georges. In many car theft cases, the vehicle is sent to Wallerfield where the Special Evidence Recovery Unit is based. That unit is responsible for ballistic testing and fingerprinting.

Police said CCTV footage captured the thief using a key to drive away with the car which was parked on the road near the station as there is insufficient space to park vehicles on the compound.

Police said Georges was told to collect his vehicle but he opted not to and was supposed to collect it on Friday. This is not the first time something of this nature took place, police said. A car which was parked next to the station was stripped after it was parked there following an accident. The issue, police said, is a lack of space to secure vehicles brought to the station because of accidents and other reasons. Police said the suspect was brazen and assured he would be apprehended.

Georges was only informed of the second theft through social media, those close to him said.

In the initial report, Georges posted on Facebook that around 2 am, he was robbed at gunpoint outside of his apartment by two men.

Georges made a report to the West End Police Station. IATF officers led by Sgt Mohammed were on mobile patrol in East Port of Spain area when they saw the vehicle, PDA 8386, abandoned.

Georges was not harmed during the incident.