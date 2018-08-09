Biche farmer not-guilty of chopping fellow villager

BICHE farmer Steven Samaroo was yesterday found not-guilty of chopping a fellow villager in 2005.

Samaroo was before Justice Gillian Lucky at the Port of Spain High Court, charged with chopping Visham Ramoutar in the early hours of August 7, 2005.

Samaroo’s trial was the first for the fast-track court which lasted five days. Lucky, who led the initiative, also disclosed that the other fast-track trial in the Tobago High Court was also completed in the same time and a jury had returned a verdict in that case, also yesterday.

The aim of the fast track court is to ensure that matters can be tried within a short period of time. There are similar sittings in the San Fernando and Tobago High Courts and judges have been rostered and matters are being listed for hearing during the court’s 'long vacation period'.

The cases listed for hearing are non-capital matters which have not more than two accused persons and which are able to be determined in a 3 to 5-day period.

The initiative is aimed at reducing the backlog of cases in the system.

State attorney Joy Balkaran prosecuted while defence attorney Fulton Wilson represented Samaroo.