Attacked nurses get counselling

TWO nurses who were attacked by a male patient on Ward 32 of Port of Spain General Hospital last Sunday night are receiving counselling, Wendy Ali, CEO of the North West Regional Authority (NWRHA) confirmed today.

Ali said that after receiving a report, security guards have been increased on the ward. “What we have done is strengthen our security presence in terms of the number of officers on the floor but again one must understand it was a patient who was ill and, the way in which the reaction happened is something we did not plan for something like that. We are providing counselling to our two nurses who would have been in the incident," Ali said.