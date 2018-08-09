4 men in court for Master Q robbery

Photo: Jeff Mayers

FOUR men, two of whom are from Morvant and the others from Petit Bourg and Tunapuna, appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court this morning charged with robbing a businessplace in south Trinidad on Monday.

Charles Moore,36; Nigel Baptiste, 30, of East Dry River, Morvant; Shomaree Cox, 30, of San Juan; and Mark Warner, 30, appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar who read the charges.

At Master Q Restaurant & Bar, SS Erin Road, Debe, the gunmen allegedly robbed Indira Lookoor of a cell phone and $755. They also allegedly robbed Kevin Battoo of a phone and $1,540, and Jenelle Wong, of $5,500.

The police stopped a car on the north-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Freeport. The men, who were in the car, were arrested.

Chankar also read charges regarding their possession of a .38 revolver and six rounds of ammunition. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said a search had to be done to determine the criminal records of the accused men, if any.

In the circumstances, bail was refused, and the magistrate remanded Moore, Baptiste, Cox and Warner into custody until Monday.