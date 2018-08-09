3 robbery suspects held at South Quay

Three men suspected of robbing a man of his car at Trincity on Tuesday were arrested at South Quay, Port of Spain, yesterday after police saw them close to Maraj Jewellers.

The suspects, 20, 22 and 25, of Beetham Estate and San Juan, were allegedly found with a loaded revolver.

Around 11.20 am yesterday the Police Command Centre received information that the men were in a gold Almera car at South Quay and an all points bulletin was sent out to intercept the car.

Police under Insp Michelle Powder, along with officers from the PoS Divisional Task Force and Transit police, responded and arrested the three.

The arrest created quite a stir, as members of the public looked on as the arrests were made.

The men were taken to the Besson Street police station and later handed over to Northern Division Police.

They are expected to be charged with several offences.