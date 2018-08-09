$15m schools’ repair programme on track for new term

THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles

REPAIRS on primary and secondary schools, budgeted at $15 million, are now being done through the school repair programme of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles reported.

Charles, who is also Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy, said all repairs would be completed in time for the opening of the new term on September 3.

At the weekly post-Executive Council media briefing at the Administrative Complex in Calder Hall, Charles said repairs began on July 23.

“There were 83 construction packages and 51 contractors were engaged to prepare these schools. Twelve per cent of the schools are already completed and by August 10, the estimate is that 40 per cent of the school and the packages would have been completed. Certainly, we are hoping that by the last week of August, 100 per cent of the schools would be completed, as was the case last year,” he said.

“Even in the face of lowered revenues this financial year, we are striving to bring those school plants and premises up to a particular level. What we would have agreed to do, would have been on the basis of priorities set by principals, because we would have never been able to do everything that they wanted, they had to set their priorities and I think we need to note that, because at the end of the day it is what they said they would give priority to.”

Charles also said the newly-built Scarborough RC school at Smithfield would be formally opened and commissioned towards the end of August.

“I am happy to advise that the school was completed within the allocated time and budget. Construction was supposed to have taken place within a planned time frame of 18 months, the original project cost was $85 million and to date we have expended $83 million or thereabouts, and this payment includes consultancy, construction fees and variations.

“So, we are in fact looking at a small surplus when all the bills would have come in… this is a growing trend where construction projects are coming in within budget.”

He also noted work was proceeding apace on the Smithfield Connector Road and he expects it to be ready for the re-opening of the school.

“We propose, all things being equal and the weather permitting, to have this road ready for the reopening of school. You would appreciate the importance of this connector road, because if we leave the situation as it is, then there would be bottleneck traffic at that school.

“What we may have to do, and I say may have to do – because I threw that out to them as well, is that we may have to use one way at specific times of the day, like a couple hours in the morning and a couple hours in the afternoon, so as to ensure that there is a particular kind of traffic flow.”

He also reported that four other schools currently undergoing expansion – Hope Anglican, Patience Hill Government, Signal Hill Government and Whim Anglican – were close to completion.

“The last report I got from UDeCOTT (Urban Development Corporation of TT), which is the project manager, is that they are 98 per cent in two instances and 99 per cent in two instances (completed).

“In the main, we are awaiting the supply of electricity and I have been assured, as I had a conversation with the chairman of UDECOTT yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon that by next week, those matters should be finalised. It means therefore that these additional spaces would be made available for the new school term.”

Charles said furniture have already been bought to ensure these schools reopen on time.