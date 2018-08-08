Williams continues acting as Commissioner of Police

Ag. Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

TT Police Service Public Information Officer ASP Michael Jackman confirmed today that the man currently acting as Commissioner of Police while the Ministry of National Security finalises the contract of newly appointed Commissioner Gary Griffith, is Stephen Williams.

The ministry also confirmed Williams' position in a release sent to the media and said they are currently negotiating the terms and conditions of Griffith’s appointment.

Newsday understands that Williams will remain on duty until next Friday, when he will go on leave until August 30. When he returns from leave, Williams is expected to hand over the reins of control of the police service to Griffith.