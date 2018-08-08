WAITING ON STUART No contract yet for CoP Griffith

MAN IN CHARGE:National Security Minister Stuart Young, centre, as he met yesterday with heads of the Protective Services from left, Parliamentary Secretary Glenda Jennings-Smith; Ag Chief of Defence Staff Col Darnley Wyke and Ag Commissioner of Prisons Dane Clarke, at the ministry⁳ office in Port of Spain.PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY

ALTHOUGH new National Security Minister Stuart Young hit the ground running yesterday meeting with heads of the national security apparatus at his ministry’s office in Port of Spain, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith remains grounded although he has received his letter of appointment from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Contacted for comment on the latest developments regarding his appointment, Griffith was guarded in his comments saying only that he has not received his official date of commencement and is waiting on Minister Young for finalisation of the terms and conditions of his contract as Police Commissioner.

Griffith said he has not received any official confirmation as to when he would assume office and this was in the hands of Young who was announced as new National Security Minister in a release from the Office of the Prime Minister issued via social media shortly after midnight on Monday.

Previous security minister Edmund Dillon was shuffled over to the Housing Ministry by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who up to press time, was said to be in Tobago on a brief vacation. Griffith told Newsday that his official contract was still being drafted and he was unable to say when he might receive it.

Numerous efforts to reach both PM Rowley and Minister Young since Monday for comment, via calls to their cellphones as well as WhatsApp messages, have proved futile.

There was some confusion yesterday within the Police Service over who really was in control of the force as there were reports that acting Commissioner Stephen Williams was to have gone on vacation leave from today until August 17.

However, two senior police sources - in separate interviews - said that Williams will not be going on leave today and will remain in office until August 17. He is then expected to go on leave for ten days and return to duty on Independence Day (Friday August 31) when he will formally hand over the reins of control of the Police Service to Griffith.

Even while Griffith’s contract remains not yet finalised, a press release from the ministry yesterday confirmed that Young, who is also Minister of Communication and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, had commenced duties as National Security Minister.

The release said Young “hit the ground running” in executing his new portfolio when he met with executives of the ministry. Young, according to the release, was briefed firstly by Permanent Secretary Vel Lewis. He then met with Heads of Divisions and Units.

In that forum, Young impressed the importance of engagement, focus and prioritization as well as the pursuit of solution-oriented strategies to confront issues of crime and criminality.

Subsequently, the release added, Young was also briefed on current matters at a Security Operations meeting with Heads of the Defence and Protective Services. The meeting also served to clarify the support and resources needed by the agencies from the ministry.

Young, the release said, was looking forward to full commitment and support from all heads and staff since he intends to “strongly lead the ministry forward in the fight against crime and in improving the safety and security of citizens.”

On Monday, Griffith received his official documents of appointment as Police Commissioner from PSC chairman Bliss Seepersad.