US$20k to hit Sunshine Snacks balloon at CPL Sponsor provides incentive to launch sixes

Officials from Sunshine Snacks and CPL, as well as members of the Trinbago Knight Riders pose with their Sunshine Snacks caps at yesterday's media conference. In photo are (left-right) Andrew Bascombe, brand manager of Sunshine Snacks; Damien O'Donohue, CPL CEO, TKR players Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip and Amir Jangoo; CPL Chief Operating Officer Pete Russell and Kristine Thompson, Sunshine Snacks CEO.

SUNSHINE SNACKS has renewed its partnership with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the next three years. Designated as ‘the official snack of the CPL’, this deal is worth US$100,000. The announcement was made at a media conference yesterday at the Sunshine Snacks head office in El Socorro.

Kristine Thompson, CEO of Sunshine Snacks, said, “We look forward to a very productive and mutually rewarding three years and hopefully more.”

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of CPL, reciprocated the goodwill upon the resumption of their agreement. “We want to say thank you for renewing our partnership. The CPL is the biggest party in sport, it’s the number one entertaining product in the Caribbean, but it’s also a very expensive event to run.

“Who we partner with is key to our success. I hope that our partnership continues for more than three years, which I’m sure it will be because it’s beneficial to both sides.”

Also in attendance were three members of the Trinbago Knight Rides franchise including wicket-keeper/batsman Amir Jangoo, pace bowler Anderson Phillip and all-rounder Terrance Hinds.

The major drawing point in this arrangement will be a Sunshine Snacks ‘Sweet Spot’ – a 16-foot radius helium Sunshine Snacks-branded balloon which will be erected in Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados and Jamaica. Andrew Bascombe, brand manager of Sunshine Snacks, revealed, “Any player (batsman) that hits it gets US$20,000 — but it’s a one-off hit.”

Thompson also said machines will be set up to launch snacks into the crowd in the stands at various intervals during each game at the four aforementioned venues.

There will also be a Pack the Power moment, which will be a clip comprising of the best shot by a batsman per match.

“For Sunshine Snacks, this is the largest (sporting) sponsorship initiative that we are engaged in,” said Thompson.

With regards to ticket sales for this week’s matches at the Queen’s Park Oval, CPL Chief Operating Officer Pete Russell noted, “Friday and Saturday, I think we’ll get close to selling out. “In the Caribbean, people come late for their tickets. The expectation is Guyana will sell out and here will be pretty much sold out. The tournament will get a great start.”

TKR will begin the defence of their title today against St Lucia Stars at the Oval from 8 pm. They will host the Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday and the St Kitts/Nevis Patriots on Saturday, both at the Oval.