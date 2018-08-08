US warship not in TT because of Maduro

Commander of Task Force 48 , Captain Brian Diebold, presents Acting Commanding officer , T.T.C.G , Commander Don Polo with a token of appreciation yesterday at the U.S. Navy Press Event on the 2018 Southern Patnership Station . This all took place at the Port of Spain Docks Photo: Enrique Assoon

LESS than a week after the Venezuela government claimed an attempt was made to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro using explosives-packed drones, a US warship equipped with surface to air missiles (SAMs) is in TT with US officials saying the arrivial is in no way connected to the attempt on Maduro's life.

The ship which is assigned to the Task Force Four Eight of the US Southern Command arrived in TT to assist local coast guard officers in diving techniques and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) exercises, according to Captain Brian Diebold who spoke at a press conference this afternoon.

Diebold, who is the commanding officer of the USS Gunston Hall said the nature of the mission was purely to engage local TT forces in training as part of the annual Southern Seas initiative, in which US Navy officers were dispatched to various territories in the Caribbean, South and Central America to conduct exercises.

When asked about whether the US South Command were concerned over growing unease in Venezuela, Diebold deferred the question to the US State Department of which Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy John McIntyre is a representative.

McIntyre said the ship's presence in TT was not motivated by Maduro's assassination attempt and added that the Southern Seas programme was planned well in advance to the incident.