TYC launches journalism programme for Int’l Youth Day

From this Friday, aspiring young journalists with the Tobago Youth Council will begin writing for Newsday Tobago – this first time commemorating International Youth Day, celebrated annually on August 12 to focus on issues of importance to young people.

Then they plan to tell their stories and that of others through interviews, talking out on issues and seeking out news – all part of the Tobago Youth Journalism Programme being hosted by the Tobago Youth Council (TYC) to encourage youth development on the island.

The TYC journalism programme was launched on Monday at the Audio-Visual Room at the Scarborough Library where President Latoyaa Roberts-Thomas noted that the theme for this year’s celebrations was safe spaces for youth.

“Within the idea of safe spaces for youth, there are different spaces whether it be public spaces, civic spaces, physical spaces, digital spaces or media. The Tobago Youth Council has decided to focus on media as that safe space for youths. Our aim in this initiative was to introduce young people to the field of journalism by professionals in the industry,” she said.

She also noted that on Saturday, TYC will host the Weekend Digest on Tobago Channel 5, with youth journalists producing and hosting the show.

Roberts said the one-year youth journalism programme is designed to help young persons, 12 of them in the first instance, create positive voices for advocacy and telling their stories about themselves and their environment. local environment.

“Over the next 6 months, young journalists will be covering stories, events and activities around the island,” she promised.