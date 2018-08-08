The ‘Tiger’ to become doctor UWI awards honorary degree to Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

FORMER West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul will be receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies St Augustine campus in October. Chanderpaul has been a run machine for over two decades for Guyana, West Indies and on the county circuit in England where he still plies his trade at the age of 43.

The left-hander has developed a reputation for being obstinate in the face of adversity at the crease and almost never gives his wicket away cheaply.

Chanderpaul, who made his Test debut in May of 1994 against England, last played for the regional side in May of 2015 ironically against England. He has scored an astonishing 11,867 runs in those 21 years at a legendary average of 51.37 with 66 half-centuries and 30 hundreds. His one-day record is just as impressive, averaging 41.60 from from 268 matches while scoring 59 fifties and 11 centuries.

Nicknamed the "Tiger" by ex-Guyanese star batsman Rohan Kanhai, Chanderpaul has been named among the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2008 and won ICC Cricketer of the Year.

His contribution to West Indies cricket has not gone unnoticed.

The UWI announced yesterday Chanderpaul will be among 17 influencers who have made outstanding contributions regionally and internationally within their respective fields to be be awarded honorary degrees this year. Their degrees, which have been approved by the University Council, will be conferred at The UWI’s 2018 graduation ceremonies and presented by Chancellor Robert Bermudez. The graduation ceremony for the St Augustine Campus will be held from October 25-27.