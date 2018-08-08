Ten-day cricket clinic at Monroe Road

Monroe Road cricket club president Manohar Ramsaran

MONROE Road cricket club will stage a 10-day cricket camp from August 13-25 for boys and girls between the ages of seven and 16.

According to Manohar Ramsaran, president of the club, the participants will benefit from a highly instructive and informative programme of activities which will leave them with a very solid knowledge of the basics of the game, both practical and theoretical.

Ramsaran, a former government minister who held the sports, and community development portfolios, said on board are three recognised coaches who are eager to impart their vast knowledge to the young and impressionable minds.

Heading the list is former West Indies and national spinner Raphick Jumadeen, currently chairman of the national selectors; Ishwar Ramnath, coach of central zone, the national 2018 Shell Under-13 zonal champions; and Rydell Ramsaran, who is in charge of the central zone under-19 team.

Ramsaran said the clinic will be conducted between the hours of 9 am and 12 noon in a safe and secure environment, following an organised programme with lunch and refreshments served on a daily basis.

He said several former national male and female cricketers will also be on hand to interact with the participants of the clinic along with top administrators of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB), and officials of the Umpires and Scorers’ Union.

“We wish to impart an all-round knowledge of the game on the youngsters hence the reason for including those who represent the major stakeholders in cricket. It is a one-of-a-kind programme,” said Ramsaran. And he said the best part is that registration is free.

He expressed his appreciation to Ramps Logistics, a customs brokerage firm based in Monroe Road which expressed its willingness to sponsor the event and partner with the Monroe Road Cricket Club.

“We must commend Ramps Logistics for putting their hand up when approached to make the opportunity available for the youngsters to learn about cricket and engage in healthy activities during the August school holidays. I must stress that this is not a money-making venture,” said Ramsaran.