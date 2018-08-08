Student sues college over inability to write exam

A COSTAATT student who was unable to sit the 2018 radiography external review examination has sued the institution.

Jamieyel Pantor, of Princes Town, has taken the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT), to court, complaining of a decision which prevented him from taking the clinical practicum V (external review examination) which was held from July 5-23.

Pantor is pursuing a BSc in radiography and was expecting to sit the July exams.

He said he was prevented from doing so after he received an email from the head of the Health Science Technologies Department, in June, telling him he was not going to be permitted to sit the external review examination because he was unsuccessful at the radiation sciences (RADT 222) component of the course. Pantor, who is represented by attorneys Reynold Waldrop and Tim Charriandy, said the decision was unfair since it was not a prerequisite for a student be successful in RADT 222 before being permitted to sit the clinical practicum examinations.

He said he had alread passed two clinical assessments, and the prerequisite examination for the practicum.

He said the decision preventing him from taking the examination has adversely affected him, and will delay his completion of the course which will impact on him seeking employment.

When the matter came up for hearing at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, Justice Frank Seepersad enquired about the reliefs being sought by Pantor since the examination dates had passed in July.

He was told that there was a supplemental examination for the clinical practicum, sometime in October.

The college is expected to put in writing its position as well as find out about the possibility of Pantor being able to write the supplement examination once he fulfils the criteria for doing so.

Directions have been given for the filing of affidavits and the case will be fixed to be heard by the vacation court judge once the filings have been done by both sides.

Attorney Elaine Green represents COSTAATT.