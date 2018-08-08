Shabazz quits as women's coach

Former national women's football coach Jamaal Shabazz, right, chats with Patrice Superville during a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, earlier this year.

NATIONAL women's football coach Jamaal Shabazz has quit his post less than a month before the start of the final CONCACAF Caribbean stage of Women’s World Cup qualifying begins in Jamaica.

Shabazz, 54, in a letter to TT Football Association general secretary Justin Latapy-George, said, "After careful consideration of all the factors surrounding what is required for this team to go forward, it is in the best interest of the team and the country that I step aside and allow for someone who can bring more to the table at this point. A major part of my life has been given to develop the women’s game as a coach.

Now I think Allah has a different role for me to play in the development of the game locally and regionally."

Shabazz recently coached the national women's team to a fourth-place finish at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Colombia and expressed jubilation that TT advanced to the semi-finals as it would give them "two more high level matches" which would serve as valuable preparation for the qualifying matches.