Roach set to bring fire and fury Jamaica Tallawahs player profiles

SHERDON PIERRE

WEST INDIES Test and one-day opening bowler Kemar Roach will be hungry to make an impact in the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after missed opportunities over the years of not playing due to injuries or representing the West Indies.

In the CPL he had a season each with the Antigua Hawksbills in 2013 and St. Lucia Zouks (2015), claiming a total of 11 wickets from 14 matches in two years.

Roach is inarguably one of the Caribbean’s top fast bowlers, producing swing and fast-paced deliveries with accuracy. He is also known for his devastating yorkers as well as his endurance to bowl long spells in Test cricket. The Barbadian adds a wealth of experience, pace and much needed strike bowling for the Jamaica Tallawahs this season. He may not be considered a specialist T20 bowler, but anyone who has a knack for taking early wickets is always dangerous in any format.

After dominating for Barbados in youth cricket, Roach represented WI in the Under 19 World Cup in 2006 held in Sri Lanka. Three years later, he burst on to the cricket scene in 2009, making his senior debut against Bangladesh when WI fielded an understrength team because the regular players had a pay dispute with the West Indies Cricket Board.

His performances in his debut season benefited him immensely and his stock rose tremendously after he forced Australian Ricky Ponting to retire hurt for the first time in his career with a brutal delivery that struck the Aussie legend’s elbow and sent him to the hospital.

T20 teams wanted Roach and in 2010 he was selected by the Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for US$720,000. Unfortunately, he only managed to play two matches that entire season in the IPL.

The fast bowler who recorded several deliveries upwards of 150 kilometres per hour claimed a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the 2011 World Cup, becoming the sixth bowler ever to achieve this feat. Kemar has played 48 Test matches for WI and grabbed 163 wickets. In ODIs, he has captured 109 wickets from 71 matches.

The 30- year-old topped off a commendable return year against Bangladesh in the Test Series that concluded in July. He became the third cricketer after Australian Monty Noble and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, to take five wickets in 12 deliveries; he ended the match with figures of five wickets for eight runs.

Roach has overcome multiple injuries at different times in his career and have always returned to play at the highest level despite his setbacks.

Captain of the Tallawahs Andre Russell will be hoping that he gets the fit, in-form and fiery Kemar Roach for the CPL to partner with Krishmar Santokie or Samuel Badree with the new ball.