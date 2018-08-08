Republic Bank opens solar-powered branch in Barbados

Republic Bank (Barbados) has opened an eco-friendly branch at One Barbados Place, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados. Fully powered by an ultra-modern photovoltaic system (PV), this is the only solar-powered banking facility in Barbados. PHOTO COURTESY REPUBLIC BANK.

Barbados has its first ever solar-powered banking facility – the newest branch of Republic Bank (Barbados) at One Barbados Place in Warrens, St Michael.

The branch is part of the bank's Going Green initiative – launched in 2017, and features an ultra-modern photovoltaic system (PV) which was designed to supply solar power to the entire building. The PV system is mounted on an equally modern 28-vehicle car park, which includes two charging stations for electric cars."

Opened to the public on July 30, Republic Bank said the branch provides customers with "the full suite of retail and premium banking services, including three Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs), one of which was specially designed to facilitate the differently abled and a drive-through ATM, as well."

The bank said moving to an eco-friendly branch helps propel it and Barbados closer to a more holistic, environmentally and economically friendly business focus.

Republic Bank also said the branch is a reflection of its commitment to setting the standard for service excellence across the region and of its dedication to being a socially responsible member of the corporate community.