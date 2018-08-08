Pro League season kicks off in Couva

THE new Pro League regular season will kick off on Friday with an interesting Super Friday double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. The league will run to November 24 with 10 clubs battling for supremacy in a quick-fire calendar over two rounds.

The quick-fire calendar will have three breaks for the FIFA international windows – September 3-11, October 8-16 and November 12-20.

The Pro League plans to end the 2018 calendar, which kicked off on June 1 with the curtain-raising Charity Shield and the First Citizens Cup, with the return of the Pro Bowl knockout between November 26-December 14.

The opening Super Friday double-header in Couva kicks off from 6 pm and pits San Juan Jabloteh against Point Fortin Civic, last season’s fifth and seventh-place finishers respectively.

Morvant Caledonia will suit up for their opening league fixture from 8 pm in the second game of the Super Friday double-header against Defence Force FC, and will seek revenge against the Tetron Boys outfit that knocked them out of the First Citizens Cup at the semi-final stage on July 13 to advance into the final with a comfortable 4-0 win.

Central FC, the three-time former league champions, will now look to put to rest last season’s troubling second-from-bottom league finish, and there is no better way to try and improve confidence than against the defending champions North East Stars from 4 pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Saturday.

North East Stars are virtually a new bunch from the side that enjoyed league success last year under then coach Derek King.

New coach Zoran Vranes must now hope that his almost rookie North East Stars’ bunch would have learned a lot over their five competitive outings this season – which all ended in defeats – as they must now face a star-studded Central possibly still on a high from lifting the First Citizens Cup on July 20.

On Sunday, the action returns to the Ato Boldon Stadium with a mouth-watering double-header with home team W Connection taking on last season’s cellar-placed St. Ann’s Rangers from 4 pm before Club Sando and Police FC lock horns from 6 pm. (ttproleague.com)