PM back to work

Back to work. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley meeting with Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy at his office in Scarborough yesterday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

THE Prime Minister was back on the job today. A post from the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley met with Minister of State Ayanna Webster-Roy as his office in Scarborough, Tobago. The PM went to Tobago for a brief vacation, after reshuffling the Cabinet. In the reshuffle, announced in a statement issued at 12.24 am on Monday, Communications Minister Stuart Young replaced Edmund Dillon as National Security Minister

Dillon was appointed Housing Minister after Rowley's appointment to that post was revoked. The PM was scheduled to return to Trindad later in the day. He will chair the weekly Cabinet meeting which takes place at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, tomorrow. Posts on Rowley's Facebook page showed him relaxing in Parlatuvier, Castara beach (where he oversaw a game of all-fours), visiting Craig Hall waterfall, cooking and working on his farm.

The reshuffle also saw La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie's duties being further reduced as he was reassigned from minister to parliamentary secretary in the Public Administration ministry. Cuffie suffered a stroke last September and had been recuperating at a hospital in Washington DC. He returned home on July 27 and is expected to return to work early next month.