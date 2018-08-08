Pensioner admits to birthday weed

A SAN FERNANDO pensioner who admitted he had marijuana to smoke for his birthday was reprimanded and discharged by a San Fernando Magistrate this morning.

Wallace Augustine, 66, told magistrate Alicia Chankar that his 67th birthday is Sunday and he has been having a month of celebration. Augustine was arrested at 6.30 PM on Tuesday while standing along Mucurapo Street in San Fernando. According to police, he was seen looking at a passing police patrol vehicle, stuffing his hands in his pocket and bending his head. When police stopped and searched him, they found a gramme of marijuana in a plastic pack in his right pocket.

In court, Augustine said he bought the drug to smoke at home and at the time of his arrest, was drinking alcohol and liming on the street. He said he did not intended to smoke in public.

He said he lives alone as his wife died three years ago and he has no children. Augustine said he did not want to lie about having the drugs as, “the truth does set you free.” Chankar reminded him that smoking marijuana anywhere in the country is illegal.

She said his court record showed he was charged for possession of marijuana in April. Warning him not to smoke marijuana on Sunday (his birthday), the magistrate reprimanded and discharged Augustine.