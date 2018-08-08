New signage at Speyside Water Wheel

Workmen install signage at the Speyside Water Wheel on August 2.

The Speyside Water Wheel, one of Tobago’s most treasured historical attractions, received a face-lift with the installation of new signage on August 2 as part of the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation’s recently launched island-wide signage project.

The signage project was announced by Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips on July 5, and involves extensive review and replacement of signs at Tobago’s various beach facilities, historical sites and tourist attractions.

Stewart-Phillips had said that the site enhancements, community tourism partnerships and urban renewal projects were for overall infrastructural development of Tobago, and improvement of the island’s tourism product.

The Speyside Water Wheel, an iconic landmark erected in the late 18th century/early 19th century, is a reminder of Tobago’s booming sugar industry, used as it was to provide energy for processing of sugar at the Speyside Estate.

The newly installed signage includes valuable historical information on the water wheel to help visitors learn about the significance of the tourist attraction while appreciating its majestic beauty.