Ironman ready for battle after serious collision

Ironman, driven by James Hadeed with Guy Costa as throttleman, powers across the water during the 2017 Great Race

SHERDON PIERRE

LESS than three months ago, Ironman’s participation in the A-class (130mph) category of the 2018 TT Great Race was in serious doubt.

The vessel, driven by James Hadeed with Guy Costa as throttleman, flipped and was in danger of sinking following a collision in May at a circuit race regatta close to the Trinidad Yacht Club in Glencoe. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to personnel with Costa just receiving a cut above his left eye. The boat, however, suffered the brunt of the damage.

“We did major damage to the boat and are now in the final stages of putting everything back together,” Costa said yesterday, “we are still on course to be in the race and we will be at the boat show this Saturday.”

He said there is no time to paint the boat and instead they will allow fans to sign their names on the boat on Saturday,

Commenting on the readjustments made to the vessel, Costa explained, “We ordered a new partial deck from Florida and a new windshield from Michigan. The bodywork of the boat was done by local boat-builder Caribbean Carbon Works. It has been a challenge from the get-go, we had to do over all the electrical work in the boat and have been doing work on it every day for the last six weeks (with Rodney Phillip). We are taking our time to put the equipment back in the best possible way. We are going to finish the race, and to win the race you must finish the race.”

Despite the major setback in preparations, Costa is confident that next Saturday will end well when Ironman reaches Store Bay. “We are confident. There are seven other boats in our class, and all of those boats are well-prepared world class boats and it is anyone’s race.”

The throttleman, who is in his 20th year of racing, gave an insight as to what transpires during the inter-island race. “The most nerve-wrecking part is coming through the ‘Bocas’ where there are all those spectators’ boats in front of you, so you must be watchful. Then, after you get on to the north you have to prepare to take a pounding for the next hour. Once your boat gets through, that’s the race. Hopefully you get to Store Bay and your boat is first.”

Ironman has enjoyed Great Race success, emerging victorious in 2011 and 2012, and Costa said competing in the 50th anniversary of the race is a privilege.

“Participating in the 50th race is priority for us, otherwise we wouldn’t have made this huge effort to get the boat ready in two months. It’s a significant milestone for the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association and TT to have the longest running offshore powerboat race in the world.” Costa is the father of TT top female cyclists Alexi and Jessica and he was pleased with their progress over the last year especially. “They are doing well, they are really improving. I believe they will be looking for medals in the upcoming major events next year. They are racing top females in the region and performing; they are not on the podium yet but will get there soon. The hard-work just started and they are prepared to do it.”

Ironman has finished second for several consecutive years and they are hoping to go one better in order to capture their third title on this special occasion of the Great Race.