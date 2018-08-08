Griffith contract negotiations complete

Newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.

New Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is expected to take up official duties next Friday, one day after his return from a trip abroad.

A national security source today said Griffith’s three-year contract has been finalised and negotiations completed.

The contract has to be vetted and approved by Cabinet.

Griffith received his contract last Friday which led to negotiations between himself and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

Commissioner Griffith has already stated publicly that his decision to apply for the post of Commissioner was not for monetary gains but he has insisted that he wanted to give back to the country and earning a high salary is not a priority at this time.

Yesterday Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Vel Lewis confirmed that Griffith’s contract and negotiations to seal the deal is nearing completion.

He said “We are close to finalising the contract, we have been in negotiations with the new Commissioner but I cannot say when he will officially take up duties. I do not want to preempt how soon everything should be finalised, but we are close to settling the matter.”

He said that the Director of Personnel Administration (DPA) was not involved in finalising the contract for Griffith.

Lewis said he preferred not to say anything further on the matter.