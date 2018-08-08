100k for trafficking cocaine charge

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

THE FATHER of two from Marabella was put on $100,000 bail by a San Fernando magistrate this morning after being charged with trafficking cocaine.

Kwesi Attale, 26, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Magistrates Court.

Attale was represented by attorney Indira Binda. He was allegedly arrested on Tuesday night on Charles Street, La Romaine with six packets of cocaine.

The drugs weigh 135.2 grammes.

Binda told the court Attale lives in Marabella with his wife and two children, aged nine years and seven months. She said he is a maintenance worker at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation and works in construction part time.

He has two previous convictions from 2017 for possession of marijuana.

Attale said he was liming in La Romaine when he was arrested.

Chankar granted him $100,000 surety bail with clerk of the peace approval. He is to report to the Marabella Police Station once a week. The matter was adjourned to September 5.