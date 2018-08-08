For the Love of Reading: Mother, daughter dream of community literacy

Nadjime Khan, left, Miss TT Ysabel Bisnath and Aara Cleghorn share a light moment at their Book Corner in Mode Alive, Valsayn..

While e-books and soft-copy PDFs are popular, many traditional readers maintain prefer the experience of touching and even smelling the pages of a hard-copy book between their fingers. This was part of the motivation for retired English teacher Nadjmie Khan and her daughter Aara Cleghorn in creating For the Love of Reading, a charity taking TT by storm.

Cleghorn spoke to Newsday on Tuesday about the charity and says despite being only two months old, it has amassed an impressive following of readers over social media who have donated hundreds of books to the cause.

The set-up which borrows from the Little Free Library model in the United States, allows members of the public to take and leave books for free from bookshelves at four different sites throughout TT.

"We didn't want to make this a highbrow, elitist type of initiative, we wanted to keep it as down-to-earth and community-based as possible. Of course we don't intend to replace bookstores or libraries, we simply want to ease the accessibility of good literature to communities. If you don't have the money or don't want to go to a bookstore you can always come to one of our bookshelves and take a book.

Cleghorn said the group was organising events to further expand its presence. It has already hadd some success in south and has intentions of expanding throughout the country. The organisation of the charity while simple, allows public to give the gift of literature with no cost or strings attached, and she was optimistic such a positive initiative would foster relationships.

"The person who chooses the book doesn't know where the book came from or who donated it, but it's a bond the two people share, being able to read and enjoy someone else's book and experience the same things they felt.

"It's a good way of giving back and seeing how much people can benefit from reading."

On Monday, For the Love of Reading is expected to have its first event at the Bite Me Bistro in Curepe from 2 to 5 pm, where readers and literary enthusiasts are invited to visit and take part in discussions of local novels, fostering closer ties in the community while also celebrating local and regional authors.