Dynamic duo – Stuart and Gary

CLINT CHAN TACK

NEW National Security Minister Stuart Young and new Police Commissioner Gary Griffith could be the dynamic duo who could turn around crime in TT.

This was one of the findings contained in a North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll released today.

With crime likely to be the central focus of the 2020 general elections, NACTA said Government "will have to do draconian to arrest crime."

Contrary to claims from the Opposition and other people, NACTA said the Cabinet reshuffle which saw Young replace Edmund Dillon as national security minister "comes as no surprise. The poll said the population is upset that the People's National Movement and the United National Congress are not collaborating to eradicate crime and make the country safe.

The poll said, "The arrival of a new Minister of National Security Minister (Stuart Young) and a new Police Commission (Gary Griffith) may be the injection needed to turn around the crime epidemic."