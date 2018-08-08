Drag vendors refuse to go to 'dead end' East Side Plaza

Fire officers stand outside New City Mall in Port of Spain after putting out a fire, this weekend. Photo: Enrique Asson

Attorney Gerald Ramdeen is wasting no time in helping the vendors of the Drag Brothers Mall, Independence Square, Port of Spain who have been blocked from entering the building after a fire broke out on Saturday, damaging two of the booths.

The vendors have been told by authorities that they would instead be relocated to East Side Plaza on Charlotte Street.

However, they were having none of this as they felt that they were being taken away from the heart of the business area, to an area which they claimed was "dead end" and rife with crime.

Ramdeen said his clients were determined to fight against this move, adding that the building was given to them by past prime minister Patrick Manning. Ramdeen said the vendors invested a lot of money to renovate the mall and keep it up to standard.