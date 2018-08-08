Dillon: ‘I gave it my best shot’

FORMER national security minister Edmund Dillon yesterday expressed his full support for his successor Stuart Young. Dillon was reassigned to the Housing Minister by the Prime Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle that was announced on Monday at 12.24 am. In that reshuffle, Dr Rowley’s appointment as Housing Minister was revoked.

Dillon did not see his reassignment as meaning Rowley lost faith in him or an indictment on his performance as national security minister.

“I gave it my best shot,” Dillon said. He pledged to give Young whatever support he needed. Supporting the PM’s decision, Dillon said, “I continue to serve wherever the Prime Minister sends me.” Dillon added that he was settling into his new assignment and will do his best. He dismissed allegations by the Opposition about his reassignment to the Housing Ministry as “very malicious.”

Yesterday, Young had his first full day on the job at the National Security Ministry’s Temple Court headquarters in Port of Spain.