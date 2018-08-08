Diego Martin, Couva corporations under probe
THE Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau, who spearheaded an investigation into the San Juan/Laventille corporation which resulted in the arrests of eight “ghost” workers and two corporation employees, are also conducting similar investigations into the Diego Martin Regional Corporation and the Couva/Talparo/Tabaquite Corporation.
At the Weekly Police Press Briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Anti-Corruption ASP Alva Gordon confirmed that investigations into the two corporations are currently underway.
They advised that other corporations conduct audits into their financial records.
Reply to "Diego Martin, Couva corporations under probe"