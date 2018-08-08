Diego Martin, Couva corporations under probe

THE Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau, who spearheaded an investigation into the San Juan/Laventille corporation which resulted in the arrests of eight “ghost” workers and two corporation employees, are also conducting similar investigations into the Diego Martin Regional Corporation and the Couva/Talparo/Tabaquite Corporation.

At the Weekly Police Press Briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Anti-Corruption ASP Alva Gordon confirmed that investigations into the two corporations are currently underway.

They advised that other corporations conduct audits into their financial records.