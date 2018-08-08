Degrees for Shadow, Chanderpaul, Holding

Michael Holding

VETERAN calypsonian Winston "The Mighty Shadow" Bailey is among 17 people who will receive honorary degrees from the University of the West Indies (UWI) a the university's 2018 graduation ceremonies.

A statement from UWI said the schedule of graduation ceremonies begins October 13 at the Open Campus in St Lucia and continues on October 20 at the Cave Hill Campus, October 25-27 at the St Augustine Campus and November 2-3 at the Mona Campus. Each ceremony will be streamed live allowing friends, family and well-wishers to view the proceedings. Bailey, 76, will receive an honorary doctor of literature degree.

Also receiving honorary degrees are former Bahamas prime minister Hubert Ingraham and former West Indies cricketers Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Michael Holding. They will each receive an honorary doctor of laws.