CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Stars

READY TO RUMBLE: Trinbago Knight Riders' Dwayne Bravo, left, engages in picong with new St Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard at a press conference held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars will open the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Queen's Park Oval.

The match began at 8 pm.

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Jevon Searles, Ali Khan.

St. Lucia Stars: Starting XI: Stars starting XI - Kieron Pollard, Daren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, David Warner, Mark Chapman, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad Kamawal, Muhammad Sami, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams

The Queen's Park Oval is ready for CPL. Photo: Sureash Cholai.

Colin Munro propelled TKR to the huge total. Stars have started their reply 6 without loss after one over @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/88cRPmFwuG — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

TKR ending on a massive 195/6 in 20 overs with Colin Munro 68 and Denesh Ramdin 50 not out leading the way. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/1V9dQekPqk — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Bravo perishes going for a big one over the leg-side. @TKRiders 178/6. How many can they add in the final over?#CPL18 #Biggestpartyinsport #TKRvSLS — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 9, 2018

Fireworks by Ramdin and Dwayne Bravo in the 18th over as the Stars concede 18 runs. TKR 167/5 after 18 overs @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/81aHphKoRK — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

As soon as TKR started to control the match Pollard bowls Munro for 68 to break 50-run partnership between Munro and Ramdin. TKR 140/5 after 15.5 overs. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/rXXGRXsdIJ — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Denesh Ramdin with one of the shots of the night. Taking the ball from outside off and hitting Sami for six over mid wicket. TKR 129/4 after 14.3 overs. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/0KNXM9Ld1B — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Match evenly poised with TKR on 115/4 after 13 overs with Colin Munro on 61 not out. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Pollard bowls McCullum for 13 as TKR are now 88/3 after 9.5 overs at the drinks break. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/qr6vJD0Zm4 — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Colin Monro moving quickly to 41 taking TKR to 82/2 after nine overs. Munro struck three fours and one six in one over. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/7m19HTpJKn — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Sunil Narine goes - bowled for 17 by Kesrick Williams. TKR 48/2 after six overs @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/Oe4fXeiDWR — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

TKR move to 45/1 after five overs in front a near capacity crowd at the Oval @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/PTmGEGS6kG — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

TKR progress to 25/1 after three overs @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/6MKqr5GLHp — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Knight Riders eight for one as Lynn is caught in the covers off Mitchell McClenaghan@Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Darren Sammy drops an easy catch first over to give Knight Riders batsman Chris Lynn a chance. Lynn then hits a six @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/GrtoQ2ZImH — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018

Trinbago Knight Riders will be batting first against St Lucia Stars at the Queen's Park Oval in match one of the 2018 CPL. The crowd is starting to build. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/vdgTobPK4M — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 8, 2018

Can the TT pair of Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons lead the St Lucia Stars to victory over the Knight Riders at the Queen's Park Oval in the CPL. 10 minutes until the match bowls off. Photo by Sureash Cholai @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/xYcaQ6CDNq — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 8, 2018