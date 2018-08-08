N Touch
Thursday 9 August 2018
CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Stars

READY TO RUMBLE: Trinbago Knight Riders' Dwayne Bravo, left, engages in picong with new St Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard at a press conference held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars will open the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Queen's Park Oval.

The match began at 8 pm. 

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum,  Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Jevon Searles, Ali Khan.

St. Lucia Stars: Starting XI: Stars starting XI - Kieron Pollard, Daren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, David Warner, Mark Chapman, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad Kamawal, Muhammad Sami, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams

The  Queen's Park Oval  is ready for CPL. Photo: Sureash Cholai.

