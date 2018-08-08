CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Stars
Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars will open the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League tonight when they square off at the Queen's Park Oval.
The match began at 8 pm.
Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Shannon Gabriel, Jevon Searles, Ali Khan.
St. Lucia Stars: Starting XI: Stars starting XI - Kieron Pollard, Daren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, David Warner, Mark Chapman, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmad Kamawal, Muhammad Sami, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams
The Queen's Park Oval is ready for CPL. Photo: Sureash Cholai.
Colin Munro propelled TKR to the huge total. Stars have started their reply 6 without loss after one over @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/88cRPmFwuG— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
TKR ending on a massive 195/6 in 20 overs with Colin Munro 68 and Denesh Ramdin 50 not out leading the way. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/1V9dQekPqk— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
Bravo perishes going for a big one over the leg-side. @TKRiders 178/6. How many can they add in the final over?#CPL18 #Biggestpartyinsport #TKRvSLS— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 9, 2018
Fireworks by Ramdin and Dwayne Bravo in the 18th over as the Stars concede 18 runs. TKR 167/5 after 18 overs @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/81aHphKoRK— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
As soon as TKR started to control the match Pollard bowls Munro for 68 to break 50-run partnership between Munro and Ramdin. TKR 140/5 after 15.5 overs. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/rXXGRXsdIJ— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
#TKRStatCorner— TrinbagoKnightRiders (@TKRiders) August 9, 2018
The 50-run stand comes up between @manuz05 & @shotta8080, they are setting up the stage for the death overs.#PlayFightWinRepeat #TKRvSLS #BiggestPartyinSport
#TKR - 134/4, 15 Overs— TrinbagoKnightRiders (@TKRiders) August 9, 2018
Strong partnership forming between Munro & Ramdin💪#PlayFightWinRepeat #TKRvSLS #CPL18
Can’t come to the #QueensParkOval for @CPL #CPL2018 and not take a selfie... @Newsday_TT represent! Go #TKR! @TKRiders pic.twitter.com/gDGoWmN6wQ— carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) August 9, 2018
Denesh Ramdin with one of the shots of the night. Taking the ball from outside off and hitting Sami for six over mid wicket. TKR 129/4 after 14.3 overs. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/0KNXM9Ld1B— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
Six!! #trinidad #knightriders vs #stlucia first day of #cpl and it’s full on .... pic.twitter.com/YYXxup04O0— Tim Stew (@HCTimStew) August 9, 2018
Match evenly poised with TKR on 115/4 after 13 overs with Colin Munro on 61 not out. @Newsday_TT— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
Pollard bowls McCullum for 13 as TKR are now 88/3 after 9.5 overs at the drinks break. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/qr6vJD0Zm4— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
Colin Monro moving quickly to 41 taking TKR to 82/2 after nine overs. Munro struck three fours and one six in one over. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/7m19HTpJKn— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
Sunil Narine goes - bowled for 17 by Kesrick Williams. TKR 48/2 after six overs @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/Oe4fXeiDWR— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
TKR move to 45/1 after five overs in front a near capacity crowd at the Oval @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/PTmGEGS6kG— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
TKR progress to 25/1 after three overs @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/6MKqr5GLHp— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
Knight Riders eight for one as Lynn is caught in the covers off Mitchell McClenaghan@Newsday_TT— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
Darren Sammy drops an easy catch first over to give Knight Riders batsman Chris Lynn a chance. Lynn then hits a six @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/GrtoQ2ZImH— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 9, 2018
Trinbago Knight Riders will be batting first against St Lucia Stars at the Queen's Park Oval in match one of the 2018 CPL. The crowd is starting to build. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/vdgTobPK4M— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 8, 2018
Can the TT pair of Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons lead the St Lucia Stars to victory over the Knight Riders at the Queen's Park Oval in the CPL. 10 minutes until the match bowls off. Photo by Sureash Cholai @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/xYcaQ6CDNq— Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) August 8, 2018
WOW!! Shai Hope gets off the mark with a vicious pull shot for four. The Wisden Cricketer of the Year nominee announces his arrival at the crease in style.— stephon Nicholas (@snicholasTT) June 6, 2018
Reply to "CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Stars"