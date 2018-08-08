Corpse identified by fingerprint

The corpse found at Mason Hall/Les Coteaux Road Mason Hall last Tuesday is Junior Ferguson, 19, of Carnbee. Newsday was told his identification was confirmed through his fingerprint as he was previously charged and is known to the police. His identity was further confirmed by his father who police said recognised a piece of clothing he was wearing.

Ferguson was discovered face down with his neck severely cut wearing only his underwear at around 6pm Tuesday July 31. Police received an anonymous call about a body dumped at the Mason Hall/ Les Coteaux Road area and discovered the decomposed body 30 feet down a precipice in a bushy area. Police believe Ferguson had been deceased between two to four days, before the body was discovered. Last Friday he was identified at the Scarborough General Hospital mortuary. Ferguson is known to the Tobago police where on Wednesday November 22 last year Carnbee resident Junior Ferguson appeared before Scarborough magistrate Indar Jagroo charged with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a school girl. The charges were laid indictably and Ferguson was granted bail in the sum of $80,000, when he appeared jointly with two other men also allegedly involved in the incident.

According to police reports the 15-year-old student got into a car in Roxborough that Wednesday to get to school at Light and Life Foundation in Scarborough. Shortly afterwards, however, the driver went off route, heading north towards Bloody Bay from Roxborough, rather than west towards Scarborough. There were two other male passengers in the car. Reports indicate that the car, upon reaching Bloody Bay, ran into a ditch and the student was able to alert some Unemployment Relief Workers (URP) workers who took quick action, rescuing her, and holding two of the men captive until the police arrived. A third man who escaped was subsequently captured.

Ferguson is the island’s seventh murder victim.