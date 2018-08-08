Cops rescue kidnap victim

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Western Division police rescued a kidnap victim and detained two suspects minutes after she was abducted on Tuesday.

The shaken woman thanked the police for the quick intervention which resulted in her rescue. Yesterday she was resting comfortably at her Diego Martin home.

The two suspects were being questioned yesterday by a joint team of Western Division and Anti-Kidnapping Unit police.

Around 4.10 am on Tuesday Alicia Ameeral, 48, of Diego Martin, manager of Xante private members club at Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, was driving her Matrix along the Diego Martin Main Road when three men in a white panel van blocked her way.

She stopped and the three men broke the her car window, threatened to kill her, and told her to hand over the keys for the club, which she did, begging them to spare her life.