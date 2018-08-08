Boardwalk at Chag not safe

THE EDITOR: The CCTV cameras in the area of the Chaguaramas boardwalk have not been working for more than a year. And the joint patrols are not enough to make visitors feel safe. There should be more roadblocks – not just for a day or two.

The Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) has to be aware of the non-functioning cameras but no effort is being made to fix them. Is it because of a lack funds?

As far as I am concerned, Chaguaramas is not safe to visit for any type of recreational activity as the CDA is not providing a safe environment for visitors.

Adding to the inadequate security are bad roads, poor lighting on the road to Macqueripe, locked toilet facilities, and bad and unpaved car park facilities.

The CDA is robbing us of a safe environment for our families to recreate. Come on CDA, you must do better than that.

SHEN ADJOORSINGH, Diego Martin