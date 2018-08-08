Bidaisee (4/31) spins out Guyana U-19s

SPINNER Navin Bidaisee took four wickets yesterday to put TT Under-19s in control against Guyana on day one of their round two match in the Regional Under-19 Championship at Sion Hill in St Vincent.

Batting first, Guyana were dismissed for 104 with just Baskar Yadram (25) making any notable contribution with the bat. Bidaisee was the chief destroyer with four wickets for 31 runs. Pacer Rivaldo Ramlagan (2/14) and spinner Justyn Gangoo (2/20) were among the wickets as well.

Guyana struck back, however, through Kevin St Clair who took three for 17 to reduce TT to 51 for four at the close of play.

TT’s first match of the tournament against Windwards ended in a draw.

Scores:

At Sion Hill Playing Field: GUYANA 104 (Baskar Yadram 25; Navin Bidaisee 4-31, Rivaldo Ramlagan 2-14, Justyn Gangoo 2-20) vs TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 51 for four ( Kevin Sinclair 3-17). TT trail Guyana by 53 runs with six wickets intact.