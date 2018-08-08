Badree still one of the best

Samuel Badree

STILL one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, Samuel Badree will try to spin the Jamaica Tallawahs to their third Hero Caribbean Premier League title.

Using a spin bowler to open the bowling was an unusual sight in any form of cricket until Badree arrived. The leg spinner has made a name for himself in T20 cricket as an effective opening bowler. Badree is known for the nagging length he bowls, as batsmen are often confused if to play on the front foot or back foot. That confusion usually leads to disturbed stumps or leg-before dismissals.

Badree has one of the lowest economy rates in T20 cricket, as in 191 T20 matches he has only conceded 5.97 runs per over. He has taken 183 wickets and his best bowling figures are five for 22. He has only played T20 cricket for West Indies, representing the regional team in 52 matches, snatching 56 wickets with an economy rate of 6.17. His best bowling figures are 4/15. Badree has won two World T20 titles with the West Indies, clinching titles in 2012 and 2016.

The former number one ranked T20 bowler in the world, will play his debut season for the Tallawahs after previously representing the TT Red Steel and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Badree ensures the Tallawahs are equipped with a strong spin bowling attack which includes Pakistani duo Shahid Afridi and Imad Wasim.

Badree, now 37 years old, has travelled the world because of T20 cricket, playing for multiple T20 franchises. Badree has represented Brisbane Heat (Australia), Chennai Super Kings (India), Islamabad United (Pakistan), Rajasthan Royals (India) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (India). Tallawahs will be counting on early wickets from Badree to lead the team to another title, after finishing on top in the 2013 and 2016 tournaments.