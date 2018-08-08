AMOR reaches out through dance

Dancers with Anointed Movement of Restoration (AMOR perform a dance called “Dying to Self,” at the Shades of PINK concert held at the Signal Hill Secondary school’s auditorium on July 31. Photos by Emerline Gordon

Emerline Gordon

Anointed Movement of Restoration (AMOR) dance group, led by founder Anesha Brebnor, hosted its first dance production Shades of PINK (Positively Influencing New Network for the Kingdom) at the Signal Hill Secondary School auditorium on July 31 to inspire, encourage and minister healing to women.

Brebnor, who attends the New Heritage Christian Fellowship in Canaan, said the purpose of the production was to help women of all ages throughout Trinidad and Tobago who might be struggling with issues in their personal lives or may have been through some tough situation and might need some form of healing.

The event featured portrayals of ten women in the Bible who went through some challenging situations but moved on through God’s Grace.

“As women we all find ourselves sometimes having to deal with some difficult situations in our lives. The production, Shades of PINK, sought to identify with these women - just as there are different shades of the colour pink - fuchsia pink, hot pink, rose pink etc, even so each one of us encounter different experiences in our lives,” said Brebnor.

She said she started the group ten years ago with her inspiration for dancing came having come from visit to a church in Cuba while studying at the university there.

Brebnor said after seeing a group of young people performing a special dance, something inside her stirred her to start dancing. As a singer, she said she never saw herself becoming a dancer but her experience at the Cuban church completely changed her life.

“I grew up all of my life in church. From a young age I became involved in singing and would be invited to sing at special events across Tobago. Although I enjoyed looking at dance groups as they would perform, I never saw myself dancing, but God had another plan for my life. So, after I returned home from university, with the passion in my heart that I received in Cuba for dancing, I formed a group with five other persons and together we began practising.

“We also attended dance workshops as well as we did several dance courses to improve our dance skills. God also gave me ideas on how to dance as well,” Brebnor said.

She said the whole purpose of the dance group is to share the gift of love to others through dance, hence the name Amor, which means love in Spanish.

“We do not want to dance just to look good. Our goals and mission are to impact persons through the medium of dance. We want to be able to bring healing and help to persons who might be hurting.

“Persons looking at us should not just see a group that is skillful in their movements only, but they must feel that love coming forth out of what we do. So, when we dance we try to be creative and different,” said Brebnor.

AMOR also help with teaching of members of other church groups who are interested in dance but do not have an instructor.