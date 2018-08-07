Young gets to work

On the Job. New National Security Minister Stuart Young meets with top officials at the ministry's office at Temple Court on his first day in office. PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OFNATIONAL SECURITY

NEW National Security Minister Stuart Young "hit the ground running" today, meeting with heads of divisions and units at the ministry's Temple Court headquarters in Port of Spain. A statement issued by the ministry said Young impressed the importance of engagement, focus and prioritisation as well as the pursuit of solution-oriented strategies to confront issues of crime and criminality.

He was subsequently briefed on current matters at a security operations meeting with heads of the defence and protective Services. Young also received an update on the strategies currently being pursued by the various national security agencies in the fight against crime. The meeting also served to clarify the support and resources needed by the agencies from the ministry. Young said he is looking forward to full commitment and support from all heads and staff.

Young said he intends to strongly lead the ministry forward in the fight against crime and in improving the safety and security of citizens of TT. On Sunday, the Prime Minister appointed Young as National Security Minister and reassigned former minister Edmund Dillon to the Housing Ministry. Young remains Communications Minister and a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

His appointment as Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affaurs was revoked.