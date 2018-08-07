‘We’re the boat to beat’ Paramount throttleman confident for Great Race

FLASHBACK: Paramount, with driver Jason Laing, navigator Patrick Balgobin and throttleman Donald Webster aboard, heads to Tobago to win the 2016 Great Race. PHOTO BY RONALD DANIEL.

SHERDON PIERRE

FORMER TT Great Race champions Paramount are confident they can reclaim the crown when the annual inter island power boat competition takes off on August 18. They are also setting sights on re-writing the history books with a new record for what will be the 50th edition of the race. First-time winners in 2016, Paramount will be competing in the A-class featuring vessels going 130 mph. Their boat is full carbon fibre with a 1400 horsepower engine.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, throttleman Donald Webster said, “We have a really good chance – we are the boat to beat. Our 50-foot Mystic is the biggest boat in the race. Barring any mechanical failure, we can lift the title in the special edition of the 50th anniversary.” Despite being victorious in 2016, the Great Race record eluded them, but Webster expects that to be rectified this year.

“Definitely we will be trying our hardest to break that record; we have quite a bit of competition in the likes of Total Monster, Mr. Solo, and Cat Killer.” The three-member Paramount crew aiming to go under one hour, eight minutes and 30 seconds includes driver Jason Laing, crew chief Patrick Balgobin and Webster.

Webster believes they have prepared well and made several additions to the boat that can enhance their performance. “We have brand new motors this year which is a huge advantage in terms of having a reliable package because we had issues in past, so we are really looking forward.”

This historic event has more than 40 boats registered and will begin at the Foreshore in Port of Spain and end at Store Bay, Tobago. The TT Great Race is one of the longest consecutively held powerboat races in the world.